Leopard strays from forest in J&K, captured by wildlife dept

Jammu, Jun 25 (PTI) A leopard strayed from a forest to a road in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district following which it was captured by the Wildlife Department, officials said. A video went viral on social media Monday, showing the big cat walking along a road in Chingam village of Chatroo surrounded by a lush, green forest. Some men can be seen walking close behind it while capturing the unusual sight on their mobile phones. The leopard is seen moving peacefully, unmindful of the presence of humans, and even walks past some cars whose occupants observe the animal from close quarters. A department officials said the leopard was captured two days ago and it is presently under observation. "The animal is sick and is undergoing treatment at trauma centre in Kishtwar. It is under observation and is showing signs of recovery," the official. District Development Commissioner (Kishtwar) A S Rana appealed people to exercise caution in such a situation in order to ensure their safety as well as the safety of the wild animals. Some netizens blamed deforestation and encroachment of animal habitat as reasons for the incident. "This is outcome of deforestation...obviously they will come in our homes since we (have) destroyed theirs," a Facebook user said in response to the video. PTI TAS AAR