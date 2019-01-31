Leopard strays into residential area in Jalandhar

(Eds: Correcting word in intro) Chandigarh, Jan 31 (PTI) A leopard strayed into a residential locality in Jalandhar city of Punjab on Thursday and triggered panic among the residents before it was cornered in a room, officials said. The leopard strayed into the Lamba Pind area and entered into a house. The people ran out as the animal jumped over a few houses and ran in narrow lanes, leaving three-four people with minor injuries. Police, forest department and wildlife officials rushed to the spot and attempts were made to tranquillise the leopard. A net was also thrown on the big cat by the forest officials, but it did not yield results. "It's not clear from where the leopard reached the city limits in Jalandhar. It could have strayed from near the rivers. We're still trying to find out," state Principal Chief Conservator Forests Kuldeep Kumar said. Kumar said the animal had been confined in a room in the area. Officials from Chhatbir Zoo in Zikapur near Chandigarh are reaching Jalandhar to examine the animal. They would be examining if the leopard has sustained any injuries and may require care for some days, Kumar added. PTI SUNHMB