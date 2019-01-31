Leopardess found dead in Gurgaon

Gurgaon, Jan 30 (PTI) A 10-month-old leopardess died after it was mowed down by an unidentified vehicle on the Gurgaon-Faridabad expressway, a wildlife officer said Wednesday. The incident took place on January 26. "A passersby informed local police about the accident at Pali area of Faridabad district," said Charan Singh, the wildlife inspector of Faridabad range. "Our team rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass of the leopard," he said. PTI CORR SNESNE