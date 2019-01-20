Leslie Jones lashes out against new 'Ghostbusters' movie

Los Angeles, Jan 20 (PTI) Actor-comic Leslie Jones has slammed the upcoming "Ghostbusters" project for ignoring the female reboot which was directed by Paul Feig.Jones' remarks, who starred in the 2016 movie from the franchise, come in response to the news that film to be directed by Jason Reitman will continue the story that began with Ivan Reitman's 1984 original and its 1989 sequel.She took to Twitter on Saturday to express her disappointment."So insulting. Like f**k us. We dint count. It's like something Trump would do. (Trump voice) 'Gonna redo ghostbusters, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain't ghostbusters' ugh so annoying. "Such a d**k move. And I don't give f**k I'm saying something!" Jones tweeted.The "SNL" star also tagged fellow "Ghostbusters" co-star Melissa McCarthy, Feig along with Sony Pictures.According to The Hollywood Reporter, Reitman is writing the screenplay for his film in collaboration with Gil Kenan. The cast is yet to be revealed. The film is set to be released next year. PTI RDSRDS