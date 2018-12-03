Lessons not learnt from Bhopal gas tragedy: Green activists

Agra, Dec 3 (PTI) Green activists in the city Monday recalled the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy and warned that the administration and the public had not learnt lessons as reflected in their callous attitude.The activists, in particular, slammed the government agencies for allegedly neglecting security concerns and failing to regularly monitor industrial installations."From kitchens at home to industries or construction sites, carelessness was widely visible, often leading to avoidable disasters," said activist Mohan Singh.River Connect Campaign member Devashish Bhattacharya said "the callous neglect of rules and standards, had become part of our national character." "Fires, blasts, leakages have become so common these days," lamented activists Dev Kushwaha and Rishabh Agarwal. Toxic gas which leaked from Union Carbide's pesticide factory in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984 killed over 3,000 people and maimed thousands of others.The activists advocated that children be taught to follow rules and stay alert."Children should be taught early to follow rules and be alert all the time to even minor lapses. Even our kitchens and bathrooms are not safe," activist Akanksha Agarwal said. PTI CORR RHL