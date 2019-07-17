LeT militant killed in encounter in J-K's Sopore

(Eds: Updating with militant's identity) Srinagar, Jul 17 (PTI) A local militant of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was killed Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.The encounter broke out after the law enforcement agencies launched a cordon-and-search operation in Sopore based on credible inputs about the presence of the ultras there, a police spokesperson said.In the ensuing gun battle, one militant was killed. He has been identified as Adnan Channa, who was involved in several acts of terror, including the killing of a civilian, Arjumand Bhat, he said. PTI MIJ DIVDIV