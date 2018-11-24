Let people of Ayodhya live in peace, says Muslim litigant ahead of VHP event

Ayodhya (UP), Nov 24 (PTI) The Muslim litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, Iqbal Ansari Saturday said he was satisfied with the security arrangements in Ayodhya ahead of the VHP 'Dharam Sabha', but questioned the intention of the leaders in bringing such large crowds to the town. The Shiv Sena and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) are organising separate Ram Temple events in Ayodhya where multiple layers of security have been put in place along with deployment of drone cameras to keep an eye on the possible mischief mongers. While Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will offer prayers at the Ram janmabhoomi, the VHP will organise a 'Dharam Sabha' in Ayodhya on Sunday to call for the construction of a grand temple for Lord Ram."If anyone has any issue on the matter of temple-mosque, he/she should go to Delhi and Lucknow to express their views," Ansari who succeeded his father late Hashim Ansari as the main litigant in the case told PTI."They can gherao the (Uttar Pradesh) Vidhan Sabha or Parliament if they want but leave the people of Ayodhya in peace," added Ansari as he cast aspersions on the intentions of those encouraging people to gather at the temple town and "posing problems" for the locals.He, however, lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for the security arrangements."The Yogi Adityanath government has done what is required with tight security arrangements in place in Ayodhya," Ansari said."We are satisfied with the steps taken by the government... The Yogi government is on the right track," he added. One Additional DGP, one deputy inspector general (DIG), three senior superintendents of police (SSPs), 10 additional SPs, 21 deputy SPs, 160 inspectors, 700 constables, 42 companies of PAC, 5 companies of RAF, ATS commandos and drone cameras have been deployed in Ayodhya to ensure peace and order.On the fears among some that history might be repeated in Ayodhya with such a large congregation of 'Ram Bhakts', Ansari said the situation this time was different from 1992 as all the eyes were on the events taking place here."The media, especially the electronic media, is telecasting everything before the country and the government is also maintaining a tight vigil," he said. PTI NAV/SAB RHL