LeT terrorist nabbed from J-K's Ganderbal

Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI)Police Thursday arrested a Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist, who was close associate of slain Pakistani ultra Naveed Jhutt, from Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir."Based on credible input, a joint team of Srinagar and Ganderbal Police arrested an active terrorist of LeT from Kangan area of Ganderbal," a police spokesman said.The terrorist has been identified as Zubair Shabir Bhat, a resident of Malpora in Qazigund area of Anantnag District.Bhat was a close associate of slain terrorist commander Naveed Jhutt alias Hanzalla and Umar Rashid Wani alias Abu Haadi, the spokesman said. The ultra was wanted by law for his complicity in a series of terror crimes including several conspiracies of weapon snatching and threatening of panchayat and ULB candidates in Anantnag and Kulgam districts recently, the spokesman said.Bhat was also involved in planning attacks on the security establishments in the area including attacks on local police personnel deployed for duties inside the city, he added. PTI MIJ RCJ