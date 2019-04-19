Letitia Wright boards Kenneth Branagh's 'Death on the Nile'

Los Angeles, Apr 19 (PTI) British actor Letitia Wright has landed the central role in "Death on the Nile", Fox's follow-up to "Murder on the Orient Express". Kenneth Branagh, who helmed the 2017 film, will return to the director's chair for the new project and reprise his role of the mustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot.Based on celebrated author Agatha Christies novel of the same name, the follow-up will chronicle Poirots vacation in Egypt where he discovers a murder on the banks the Nile as a love triangle goes bad.Wright, who broke out on the Hollywood scene with Marvel's "Black Panther, joins Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer in the cast.She will portray Rosalie Otterbourne, a lead suspect in the story, according to The Hollywood Reporter.The project is scheduled to start filming at the end of September."Death on the Nile" has been previously adapted into a 1978 film, with Peter Ustinov as Poirot along with Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith, among others. PTI RB RB