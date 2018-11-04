Letitia Wright to lead John Legend's 'Le Brio' remake

Los Angeles, Nov 4 (PTI) Letitia Wright has bagged her next project, the American remake of French comedy-drama "Le Brio".According to Variety, the project is being produced by John Legend's Get Lifted banner.The original film was directed by Yval Attal and narrated the story of a young French-Arab woman (played by Camelia Jordana) who enrols in a university to pursue law, only to face racism-tainted humiliation from her controversial professor (essayed by Daniel Auteuil), who then becomes her mentor.The "Black Panther" star will step into Jordana's shoes for the remake. French producer Dimitri Rassam has teamed with Legend on the project, which will be co-financed by Endeavor Content.A director will soon be attached to the project. The film goes on floors next year. Rassam is also developing the German and Italian remakes of "Le Brio". PTI RDSRDS