Letter threatening to kill PM received at BJP's Jaipur office, police say 'mischief'

Jaipur, Jun 2 (PTI) A letter threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi before his swearing-in ceremony on May 30 was received at the BJP office here, but the police found after investigation that it was a "mischief" committed by somebody, a senior officer said Sunday. Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini had received the letter on May 29."The sender threatened to shoot the prime minister. I handed over the letter to the police immediately," Saini saidThe police traced the address mentioned in the letter and four men were interrogated but it turned out that they were not involved, Deputy Commissioner of Police Yogesh Dadhich said."It appears to be a case of mischief," the DCP added.