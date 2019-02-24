Letter to Kejriwal for hospital at Jamia

/R New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The teacher's association of the Jamia Millia Islamia has written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for establishing a hospital in the university that could be converted into a medical college in future. "When we look at certain areas, where we can improve upon or progress, we find that three of our contemporary universities like DU, BHU and AMU are successfully running hospital and medical college," the Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) said in the letter on Saturday. "We request you to establish a new 500 bedded hospital in Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) so that in (the) near future it could be converted into a medical college," it said. The JTA said the university is situated in a densely-populated area, where more than 90 per cent of the population belongs to the Muslim community and many of them are underprivileged and desperately need quality medical facilities. "But they are not getting these services as there is no hospital nearby." The hospital, the JTA said, would enhance the level of the university and lead to accessibility of quality medical services at a very nominal cost to the neglected population residing in the university's vicinity. The letter pointed out that JMI was running a bachelor's degree course in dentistry, but the students had to go to other hospitals to study medicine. PTI SLBHMB