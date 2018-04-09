Lexus India starts deliveries of compact luxury SUV

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Lexus India today started deliveries of its compact luxury SUV, NX 300h to mark the completion of first year of operations in the country.

It had launched the NX 300h last November priced at Rs 53.18 lakh and Rs 55.58 lakh for two variants -- Luxury and F Sport respectively.

Lexus India Chairman N Raja said that in one year the company has received good response from customers.

"Lexus priorities in India for the next year are to continue to build brand awareness and to maintain our focus on hybrid electric vehicles," he added.

The company did not share its sales during the first year of operations in India.

Raja further said,"Looking ahead, we are aiming to strengthen our presence in three key ways ? increased awareness, more great products and a deeper commitment to the community through initiatives such as Lexus Design Award India."

Lexus, the luxury brand from Toyota Motor Corporation, made its debut in India in March 2017 with a lineup that featured the ES300h, RX450h and LX450d. This was followed up with the introduction of the NX300h.

The company also launched its flagship hybrid sedan Lexus LS500h priced between Rs 1.77 crore and Rs 1.94 crore earlier this year in January. PTI RKL SA