LFW Summer/Resort 2019 to take place from January 30 to February 3

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) The Summer/Resort 2019 edition of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) is scheduled to take place from January 30 to February 3.The five-day extravaganza will return to JioGarden, Bandra-Kurla Complex here once again.Like every season, this time too LFW aims to encourage and inspire talent, artistry, design and technology. Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations at Lakme, said Summer/ Resort 2019 promises to be yet another exciting season."Lakme Fashion Week has been a leader in creating pathbreaking trends and bringing alive the best in fashion & beauty together on the runway," he said in a statement.Jaspreet Chandok, Head-Fashion, IMG Reliance Ltd said the team is excited to come back for another stint."We are thrilled to return each season with innovation and creativity at its best. This edition too, we look forward to engaging in culturally relevant conversations while giving new and established artists and designers the platform to showcase their talent," Chandok said. PTI RDS BKBK