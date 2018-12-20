LG directs agencies to take steps to curb Delhi air pollution

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting Thursday to review anti-pollution measures taken in the national capital and directed agencies to take all possible steps to control air pollution in the territory. According to the LG's office, a presentation was given by the Environment department regarding air pollution issues and actions taken at Bawana, Narela, Anand Vihar and nearby areas. Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) chairperson Bhure Lal during the meeting discussed about pollution hotspots where the problem is at the peak due to reasons such as burning of plastic and rubber waste, mismanagement of traffic and parking problems. Besides the EPCA chairman, the meeting was attended by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev and senior officers of departments concerned. "It was also informed that about 35,000 MT (metric ton) rubber and plastic waste was collected and sent to waste-to-energy-plant for proper management from Mundka, Bawana, Narela, Tikri and nearby areas. "This step has resulted in significant reduction in fire incidents in the area as per data of the Delhi Fire Service," the LG office said in a statement. It stated, "The LG, EPCA chairman andEnvironment minister directed all agencies concerned such as the railways, PWD, MCDs, DSIIDC and DDA to strictly enforce all the directions and take all possible steps to control air pollution." "In general, about 10 per cent reduction was observed in the particulate concentration this year as compared to last year and the air quality has not dropped to severe plus category so far unlike the last year," it added. PTI BUN CK