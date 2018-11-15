LG directs Delhi Police to train its officers in soft skills to improve public interface

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal Thursday directed Delhi Police to train its officers in soft skills to improve public interface. The lieutenant governor (LG) has asked the force to set up its own online portal for receiving and monitoring public grievances. The directions were issued at a meeting on the issue of law and order, chaired by the LG. The meeting was attended by Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and other senior officers of the force. "The Lt Governor further directed Delhi Police for training of police officers in soft skills to improve public interface," LG office said in a statement. Baijal said specially designed/task oriented postpaid feedback forms should be used by police so as to have an objective assessment which could form the basis of further modification as per the needs of society, the statement stated. In the meeting, he was informed by police officers that a WhatsApp mobile number '9910641064' is also available for the public to send images, audios and videos of any corrupt practices. The LG further stated that efforts should be made to resolve all the complaints in time. PTI BUN SNESNE