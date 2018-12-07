LG India looks to beef up B2B segment with more offerings

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) LG Electronics India has plans to add more offerings under its B2B portfolio as the company looks this segment as "future business", a top company official said Friday.As a result, the company expects its B2B segment's contribution to increase significantly in its turnover in the coming years. "B2B is our future business. We are gaining our market share in segments like hotel TV and digital signage market," LG Electronics India Managing Director Kim Ki Wan told PTI.In other areas also, like commercial air-conditioning, "we are gaining market share. We have made a remarkable growth in commercial air conditioning area," he said.At present, LG generates around 8 to 10 per cent of its total sales from the B2B segment in India.According to reports, LG Electronics India had a turnover of around Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 17,000 crore in FY 2016-17. The company would also continue to launch products and add more verticals in its offerings every year in the consumer business segment."We had launched new products like water purifier, air purifier and this year, we would launch ceiling fans which would have function like Artificial Intelligence (AI)," it said.LG Electronics India Friday introduced an innovative Landmark Signage - the first of its kind in India, made using 63 flexible curved OLED panels. "This would help the consumer to understand about LG and its new technology in the OLED," he said adding that it has been made using 63 custom-made curved OLED panels. PTI KRH MKJ