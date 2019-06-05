LG seized of Delhi govt's parking policy, new fare rates

New Delhi, June 5 (PTI) The enforcement of Delhi government's new parking policy and the revised auto fares is likely to be delayed as the office of Lt Governor is now seized of the two matters, said sources Wednesday. The AAP government wanted to notify both the parking policy and revised auto fares but the Transport Department referred them to Lt Governor Anil Baijal office, insisting upon the need of his approval, said a senior government functionary."The principal secretary (transport) has written to Lt Governor Anil Baijal citing disagreement over the parking policy and the new auto fares between the department officials and the ruling dispensation," he said.The principal secretary(transport) referred the twin issues to the LG office citing Rule 57 of the Transaction of Business Rules on functioning of the government, said sources. Rule 57 stipulates that in case of any disagreement over an issue, the same has to be brought to the notice of the Lt Governor, Chief Minister and the minister concerned.Copies of the principal secretary's letters have also been sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot."The Transport minister has refused to accept the views of the Transport Department and the Law Department that Lt Governor is the competent authority to notify the parking policy and revised auto fares," said the government functionary.The minister also sought to impress upon the Transport Department officials to issue notifications on both the issues as he considers himself to be the competent authority for the purpose, the the government functionary added.The government has approved a hike in auto fair changing the meter-down charge from Rs 25 for the first 2 kms to 1.5 kms now andf raising the fare from from Rs 8 per km to Rs 9.5 a km.The parking policy is also ready but its implementation too is held back, pending notification, he added. PTI VIT RAXRAX