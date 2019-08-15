LG unfurls national flag at Raj Niwas on I-Day

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal took part in the Independence Day celebrations at the Raj Niwas here on Thursday.According to an official statement, Baijal participated in the Independence Day celebrations along with the officers and staff of the LG's Secretariat.He hoisted the national flag and received the Guard of Honour from the Delhi Police.In his address to the officers and staff, Baijal said, "As we remember and pay homage to all those who sacrificed their lives for this hard-earned freedom, let us renew our pledge to serve the nation with even greater sincerity, devotion and truth." PTI NIT RC