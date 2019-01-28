Liam Hemsworth opens up about 'wonderful' marriage to Miley Cyrus

London, Jan 28 (PTI) Actor Liam Hemsworth has revealed he is ''loving'' the married life with pop star-actor Miley Cyrus.The 29-year-old actor and Cyrus, 26, tied the knot at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, in December last year.'It's wonderful! I'm loving it. It doesn't feel like a lot's changed, but on the other hand it has!'' Hemsworth said while attending the G'Day USA Gala in California.According to the Independent, the event honours prominent Australian individuals from the worlds of entertainment, sports and culture. Hemsworth was honoured with the Excellence in Film award. The event also marked Hemsworth and Cyrus' first joint public appearance since tying the knot. The couple invited only close relatives and friends to their nuptials and Hemsworth said it was great to have their loved ones with them on their special day."It was just a really nice, beautiful day with our immediate family and a couple of close friends," he said.Hemsworth and Cyrus first met on the set of the 2010 Nicholas Sparks film "The Last Song", in which they play each other's love interests. PTI SHDSHD