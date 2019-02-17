Liam Hemsworth wasn't first choice for 'The Last Song'

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (PTI) Actor Liam Hemsworth, who first met his wife Miley Cyrus on the sets of their 2010 film "The Last Song", has revealed that he was not the first choice of the producers for the male lead part.The 29-year-old actor recently appeared on Sunday Today, where he recalled that another actor was supposed to play the male lead in the teen romance drama but things did not work out with him."That was the first job I got (in the US), and it was literally right at the end of my three-month visa. They cast another kid, and it didn't work out with him."My agent calls me, whispering, he's like, 'Alright you've got to go to Disney right now. It's not working out with the other guy. You've got to go in and read with Miley again'. I come in and everyone starts clapping like, We should have gone with you first!'" Hemsworth said.The film marked a major turning point in the actor's career and personal life. He got married to Cyrus at their home in Franklin, Tennessee, in December last year."It's sort of weird how it all comes together and 10 years later I'm here, married... I feel really happy and really fortunate to be with such a great person. We've been through so much together over the last ten years, so it felt like it was time," Hemsworth said. PTI RB RB