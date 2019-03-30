Liam Neeson apologises for 'impulsive' racial remarks

Los Angeles, Mar 30 (PTI) Veteran actor Liam Neeson has issued a new apology for a racially charged revenge revelation he made nearly two months ago, saying his reaction was "implusive". The action star sparked a controversy after he admitted in an interview with Independent that nearly 40 years ago he had prowled the streets to seek revenge after learning a close friend of his had been raped by a person of colour.Neeson said that he "missed the point" following his initial apology when he was accused of racism."Over the last several weeks, I have reflected on and spoken to a variety of people who were hurt by my impulsive recounting of a brutal rape of a dear female friend nearly 40 years ago and my unacceptable thoughts and actions at that time in response to this crime," he said in a statement issued to Variety."The horror of what happened to my friend ignited irrational thoughts that do not represent the person I am. In trying to explain those feelings today, I missed the point and hurt many people at a time when language is so often weaponised and an entire community of innocent people are targeted in acts of rage. What I failed to realise is that this is not about justifying my anger all those years ago, it is also about the impact my words have today. I was wrong to do what I did. I recognise that, although the comments I made do not reflect, in any way, my true feelings nor me, they were hurtful and divisive. I profoundly apologize," Neeson added. PTI SHDSHD