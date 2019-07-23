Libas Designs migrating to NSE mainboard

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) 23rd July 2019, Mumbai, India: Libas Designs Limited (NSE Symbol: LIBAS), among leading manufacturers of contemporary and ethnic mens & womens wear having many stores at prime locations in India has announced that the Company has migrated to Main Board of NSE. This is among few Companies in NSE Emerge history to migrate to NSE Main Board. Listing Ceremony was held on July 23, 2019, at NSE Auditorium, Bandra Kurla Complex at 8:30 AM. The total number of shares of Company at a face value of Rs. 10 as on July 23, 2019, is 1,22,50,000. The total number of shareholders as on July 19, 2019, is 291. Commenting on the recent developments, Mr. Riyaz Gangji, Wholetime Director, Libas Designs Limited. Said, We are extremely happy to share with you that your Company is migrating to NSE Main Board. This is among very few Companies in the history of NSE Emerge to migrate to NSE Main Board. This opportunity will help us to reach out to wider investor community. It will also create better visibility for the company. This migration shows a testimony to our performance and client confidence. I would like to thank NSE for giving us this platform and opportunity. I would also like to thank all the stakeholders and most importantly Libas team for their dedication and hard work in helping us in achieving this. About Libas Designs Limited: Libas Designs Ltd. incorporated in 2004 is one of the leading corporate houses specializing in contemporary and ethnic mens & womens wear having many retail stores in prime locations of India. We at Libas, ensure complete satisfaction to our client right from the initial stage that involves preference to designing the most desirable outfits. Our products offering include Sherwani, Suits, Indo-Western, Nehru Jacket, Sarees, Lehengas, Gowns, Anarkali, Jewellery, Jute Bags, etc. Our production facility is located at Mumbai, Maharashtra. For more details, please visit: www.libasfashion.com Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This document includes certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive, technological and/or regulatory factors. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. PWRPWR