Liberty to enjoy celebrations is welcome but not without accountability: NGT

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Weddings leading to massive traffic jams and air pollution due to generator sets and crackers have come under the radar of the National Green Tribunal which has said the liberty to enjoy celebrations is welcome but not without any accountability for protection of peace and comfort of others.The green panel said enjoyment attained by creating noise, air and water pollution and causing traffic snarls has to be checked with a stern hand. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said enjoyment of few at the cost of happiness of others is neither the culture of this country nor consistent with constitutional values. The tribunal constituted a committee headed by the Secretary, Urban Development of Delhi government to stop such activities contributing to the pollution by preparing an action plan within one month."Liberty to enjoy celebrations is welcome but not without any responsibility or accountability for protection of peace and comfort of others. If enjoyment by creating noise pollution, air pollution, water pollution, obstructing free flow of traffic irreversibly damages our limited naturalresources in violation of law, such enjoyment has to be checked. "Wasteful expenditure, adversely affecting the health and welfare of fellow citizens, is against the spirit of Fundamental Duties under Article-51A of the Constitution of India," the bench, also comprising Justice S P Wangdi, said.The observations came while hearing a plea alleging that banquets and marriage halls in South Delhi were causing vehicular congestion and environment pollution.