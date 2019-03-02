LIC cuts 2.18 pc stake in Welspun

scorecardresearch
New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) State-owned LIC has brought down its stake in Welspun Corporation to 5.54 per cent by selling shares in the open market.According to a regulatory filing by Welspun Corp, LIC which held 2,04,82,544 shares, or 7.72 per cent, sold 57,89,140 shares or 2.18 stake in the company.Post the open market sale, LIC's stake in Welspun reduced to 5.54 per cent or 1,46,93,404 shares, as per the filing. PTI RSN BALBAL

