LIC Housing Finance Q4 net up 16.7 pc to Rs 693 cr

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) LIC Housing Finance Saturday reported a 16.70 per cent growth in net profit at Rs 693.58 crore for the March quarter of 2018-19. The housing finance company had posted a standalone net profit of Rs 594.34 crore for the corresponding period of 2017-18 fiscal. Total income rose to Rs 4,655 crore during the fourth quarter, from Rs 3,887 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, LIC Housing Finance said in a filing to the BSE. For the full 2018-19 fiscal, the company reported a net profit of Rs 2,430.97 crore, up from Rs 2,002.50 crore in 2017-18. The board of LIC Housing Finance has approved dividend at 380 per cent or Rs 7.60 per equity share of Rs 2 each for financial year 2018-19. The dividend will be paid on or after August 28, 2019, it added. PTI JD ABMABM