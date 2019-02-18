LIC launches Micro Bachat plan

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Monday launched a new micro insurance plan 'Micro Bachat'. It is a regular premium, non-linked, participating endowment micro insurance plan, which offers a combination of protection and savings, LIC said in a statement. For the first time, a micro insurance plan has been launched providing coverage up to Rs 2 lakh, it said. This plan provides financial support for the family in case of unfortunate death of the policyholder during the policy term and a lumpsum amount at the time of maturity for the surviving policyholders, it said. This plan is available for standard healthy lives only in the age group of 18-55 years without undergoing any medical examination, it added. PTI DP HRS