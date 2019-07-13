Licence of factory that caught fire had expired: EDMC

New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) The licence of a hardware factory in east Delhi where a massive fire broke out on Saturday morning had expired and a probe has been ordered, an official said. Two women and a teenager died in the blaze at the two-storeyed building in the Jhilmil Industrial Area in Shahdara, police said. "The license of that factory had already expired and it was not renewed," said Ranen Kumar, deputy commissioner, factory license department, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) In a statement, Kumar said a detailed investigation would be done. As per the norms, the official said, a no objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department was not required for an area measuring below 250 square metres, adding that the unit was operating in an area of ??110 sqm. Kumar said the online license renewal facility was available with the EDMC. In the last few days, special camps were also organised for services related to renewal of license in industrial areas, he added. PTI KNDHMB