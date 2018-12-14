Licence suspension or vehicle seizure? Officials to drivers who jumped red lights over 10 times

Noida (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) Seventy-five vehicle owners were issued notices on Thursday to hand over their driving licences for jumping red lights over 10 times in recent months in Gautam Buddh Nagar, failing which the erring vehicles could be seized, officials said. The Transport Department, on recommendation by the Traffic Police, has asked violators to submit driving licence of the erring driver for suspension by December 20, the officials said. As many as 638 vehicles were issued challans during July and August for jumping red lights at different locations and there were 75 such vehicles among these which jumped the red light on more than 10 occasions, ARTO (Enforcement) Himesh Tiwari said. "Today, we have released the list of these vehicle owners who have been asked to submit the driving license of the erring driver to the department. In case somebody else was driving the vehicles, then their license be handed over to the department. Failure to hand over the license within the due time may result in seizure of the vehicles," Tiwari said. The Traffic Police had last week shared details of 638 erring vehicles and made a recommendation to the Transport Department reporting violation under the guidelines of the Supreme Court committee on road safety. "Their actions are a violence under Section 119/177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. It is a violation if the guidelines of the Supreme Court Committee of Road Safety," Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar Jha had said in a letter, recommending suspension of the erring drivers' license for three months. PTI KISHMB