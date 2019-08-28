Life Aapki Hai, Toh Recipe Bhi Aapki Hi Hogi, Says Sunny Oil

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaWe are surrounded by incredible women who have come a long way. They know exactly where they want to go. But there are moments, when they just cant take the plunge. With hundreds of opinions and suggestions coming from all over, their own instinctive choices become invisible to them. Sunny Oils recent campaign addresses these multiple everyday situations a woman comes across, not providing a solution but encouraging her to trust her inner instinct and choose the right path for herself. After all, there is no right or wrong when it comes to these decisions, just the one that fits her situation the best. Because at the end it is Life Aapki, Recipe Aapki. The launch of the campaign witnesses 3 TVCs. Two of which are bringing out different situations that a woman has either experienced or can easily relate to. One was with a mother who finds out that her teenage son is indulging in sensitive content like porn on her cellphone. The other one showcases a woman who is face to face with complications regarding her pregnancy both situations asking her to make a choice. And the 3rd TVC focuses on the products immunity building properties. Talking about the campaign, Prashant Sarwade Head of Marketing, Frigorifico Allana Pvt Ltd. said, Being a challenger brand in a highly undifferentiated commoditized category, Sunny needed a narrative that could strike the right emotional chord with todays woman, helps build preference for the brand and in the process also builds a differentiated emotional territory that could be leveraged for multi category play in the future. Our new campaign Life Aapki, Recipe Aapki is a life inspired progressive conversation that depicts real life everyday situations and acknowledges the difficult choices women have to make in such situations. We believe Sunny can be that positive voice which helps build a deeper connect with the new age women. The campaign conceptualized and created by The Womb (creative agency partner), is not only on television but reaching cinemas, retail outlets and other mediums too. Talking about the campaign, Kawal Shoor, Founding Partner, The Womb said, As Sunny readies itself to become a multi-product, multi-category brand, our task was to transition its positioning from oil-led, to brand-led. That demanded us to come from a contemporary cultural space from within the lives of modern women. Contemporary brands are helping resolve conflicts than just fulfill needs. We picked on a conflict that most of us, and especially modern women face daily situations that have no single right answer. What we didnt want to do was sermonize her. Rather, we felt that the brand should encourage her inner instinct to do the right thing. What Suyash and his team has done beautifully is to link Sunnys point-of-view with the category seamlessly, with Life Aapki, Recipe Aapki. Talking about the concept and treatment, Suyash Khabya, Creative Lead, The Womb said, This campaign is a fresh take in a world of advertising filled with Instagram food shots and oil pouring shots. The whole idea is to trigger conversations, help women open up and not judge them but empower them. We brainstromed through hazar situations to finally pick these ones, as we believe woman will instantly connect with them. And yes, hats off to Prakash Varma for his deft handling of the sensitivity and keeping the tone of the campaign real and authentic. The communication doesnt just stop at TVCs and offline activations. The message is further being amplified digitally via social media platforms over the next few months. With a mix of influencer led conversations, engaging quizzes and snackable video bits, the campaign is breaking stereotypical conversations. Akshay Gurnani, Co-Founder CEO, Schbang (digital agency partner) states, The digital leg of this campaign focusses on taking forward the mainline communication by picking up on a multitude of relevant topics that are most pertinent to our target audience. Digital will serve the purpose of community building by giving our audience a platform to voice their opinion and share how they would react to these different situations. Video Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sh9zn1z80SACredits: Sunny OilPaul Thachil - Managing Director, IFFCOMilind Pingle - CEO, FALPrashant Sarwade Head of Marketing, FALSayantan Bose - Category Manager, Oils & FatsManish Rohra - Sr Brand Manager, Sunny Credits: SchbangAkshay Gurnani - Co-FounderSaumil Mehta - Vice PresidentLara Kapadia - Group Solutions ManagerJamila Bootwala - Account LeadSahil Shah - Sr. Creative StrategistVinayak Shinde - Sr. Designer Credits: The WombKawal Shoor - FounderNavin Talreja - FounderSuyash Khabya - Creative LeadAditya Patil - Busness PartnerManisha Sain - Planning PartnerPriya GP - Planning PartnerVivek Unikrishnan - Creative PartnerShreyas Manjrekar - Creative PartnerAmit Angwalkar - Creative PartnerProgya Dutta - Creative Partner Credits: Nirvana FilmsPrakash Varma - DirectorSneha Ipye - ProducerManjeet Bawa - ProducerAbout Sunny OilInternational Sunny Oil is the flagship brand of Frigorifico Allana Private Limited, the Consumer Products division of the Allana Group that was established in 2013 in India. Within a short span of few years, it has successfully launched many world class food products that cater to both consumers and industrial businesses in categories like edible oils, bakery ingredients and bakery fats. It also markets London Dairy, a premium ice cream brand amongst others.