Life & Money and The Garrett Planning Network USA Announce Their First in a Series of Roadshows to Celebrate International Women's Day

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 5, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The International Women's Day weekend 2019, promises to be exciting for women in Bangalore who wish to embark on a career and wellness journey, enabling them to lead a healthy, wealthy, happy and meaningful life. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822614/Life_and_Money_Logo.jpg ) (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/830874/women_financial_advisers_network_Logo.jpg )Life & Money in collaboration with The Garrett Planning Network USA, welcomes women audience to The Women Financial Advisers Network Roadshows.1st Roadshow:Caters to an audience of primarily young women, keen to return to a flexi option career after a sabbatical.Date: March 09, 2019Venue: Elita Promenade Clubhouse, J P NagarTime: 10 AM - 1 PM2nd Roadshow:Caters to tenured professional women across finance and corporate spectrums; women who are seeking alternate careers and those looking to giving back to the community.Date: March 11, 2019Venue: 91 SpringBoard, George Thangaiah Complex, 80 Feet Road, IndiranagarTime: 10 AM - 1 PM*Both events will welcome interested women on a first come, first served basis. Pre-registrations by invite only, are currently in progress.In these roadshows, Life & Money, an innovative, holistic, digital platform with a vision to empower Indians to lead a 'rich' and 'balanced' life, and Garrett Planning Network, whose mission is to make competent, objective, financial advice accessible to all, are collaborating to launch an exclusive 'The Women Financial Advisers Network' , a first-of-its-kind in India.The collaboration, a result of the long term friendship between Sheryl Garrett, recently recognized as an Icon by Investment News, and Partha Iyengar , Co-founder and CEO of Life & Money is expected to revolutionize the field of financial planning and investment advice by introducing the fee-only hourly practice model and is positioned to open up new possibilities for both, women financial advisers and their clients.What to expect?The Women Financial Advisers Network (WFAN) is targeting to bridge the workforce gender gap in India which is currently at a low of 24% and also prepare women for the future where one of the top ten career options by 2022 will be Financial Planners and Advisers (Source: The World Economic forum's Future of jobs report 2018)The objectives of the roadshows are to help attendees:Recognize/identify their driving values and reflect on how one can use these values to guide key life decisions.Understand how the Network would actively support them in becoming competent financial planners and achieving financial independence.Discover how to align with one's core values to lead a balanced and meaningful life.Assess how the Network would continue to nurture them to grow and thrive personally and professionally.Appraise whether 'Is it worth investing my time, effort and money to rebuild my career through The Women Financial Advisers Network?'More about Life & MoneyEnabling and empowering women to be self-worthy and lead healthy, wealthy, happy and meaningful lives in sync with their personal and financial goals is not new to Life & Money.The seeding for this program began in 2015 and showed promising results when Life & Money successfully completed their first ever, crowd funded Women's Project focused on Financial Wellness for Young Women in Semi-Rural Region in 2016.Five hundred undergraduate women from the rural farming background learned, probably for the very first time, 'how to' progress towards realizing their dreams and aspirations, to be financially independent, plan the spending: saving to meet their life goals and other finance and wellness topics through Life & Money's carefully curated process and discussion oriented workshops.It was liberating for the young women to know that they had choices whereby they would not have to depend on their parents or their husbands, to enjoy a 'rich' and 'balanced' life - that they are worthy and capable of doing it themselves and in turn, being of significant assistance to their families and communities.While the rigor around educating a million rural and semi-urban women in India around financial independence by 2020 continues, Life & Money is focusing on urban women too and has chosen Mumbai and Bangalore to start The Women Financial Advisers Network in India.To know more about the Financial Women Advisers Network, please see the brochure.About Life & Money Life & Money is a Pioneering Digital Platform with a vision to empower Indians to lead a 'Rich' and 'Balanced Life'. Our new initiative of launching the Women Financial Advisers Network in collaboration with the Garrett Planning Network, USA is the first step towards achieving it.Quick Facts:2009 - Launched as Accretus Solutions India LLP, serving the HNI clients.2010 - Launched the Financial Wellness Programs for millennials in corporations and colleges in India.2011 - Launched the Holistic Financial Wellness Programs covering the qualitative aspects of 'Life'.2013 - Rebranded as 'Life & Money' and reached out to consumers and financial advisers with our unique Holistic Financial Wellness Programs for consumers and 'Life Planning' training programs for Advisers in India. Till date, reached out to more than 4000 participants involving over 100 experiential learning workshops. The success of the program for consumers was significant behavioural change among greater number of participants. The success of the program for Financial Advisers was getting invited to do workshops across the length and breadth of the country. This was primarily through the word of mouth and testimonials.Source: Life & Money PWRPWR