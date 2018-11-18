Life is total chaos: Hugh Grant on fatherhood

London, Nov 18 (PTI) Hugh Grant says life is "total chaos" for him as a father of five young children.The 58-year-old actor, who has Tabitha, seven, John, six, Felix, five, and two other little ones, admits he now looks forward to work so that he has some peace for himself."I have five small children and life is total chaos. I've always said yes to writing or directing a project, but part of my problem now is that I just lack time. "Being away for a week for work seems like bliss - mostly because I don't have someone throwing yoghurt at me!" Grant told Closer magazine.The actor has Tabitha and Felix with Tinglan Hong and the other three with wife Anna Eberstein.Grant said, since he became a father, he has started hanging out with actor Penelope Cruz."Sometimes I see Penelope Cruz at a playgroup in London. We have a chat while our children kill each other. She's very lovely!" he said.Grant joked he does not believe his children will choose acting as a profession as they are "talentless"."It's crossed my mind but thankfully I've been to see them in their school plays and they're all utterly talentless so I don't think that problem will arrive, thank God," he quipped. PTI RDSRDS