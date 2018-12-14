Life Republic Presents the Great Year End Sale Only for 3 Days

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Pune, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Karo KhushiyaDugni with 5 big surprises and best prices everA Township to experience community living Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd (BSE: 532924, NSE: KOLTEPATIL), a leading real estate developer in India and a RERA registered company, is kicking off the 3 Day The Great Year End Sale for Life Republic in Pune from December 14 to December 16, 2018 with un-matched prices ever. Life Republic a community for thinking minds is spread across 373 acres (151.12 hectares) is located at Hinjawadi, a prime locality in Pune. This campaign will offer 2 BHK homes at incredible special prices starting at Rs 48 lacs. To second their mantra of Karo KhushiyaDugni, customers can choose from various attractive offers like 43 Samsung/LG TV, Cooktop & Chimney Elica/Faber, Smart Home lighting control along with digital lock by Skroman, Modular Kitchen Sleek/i3 Space and 253 litre Samsung/LG Refrigerator. Apart from the above, one can also enjoy the benefits of a community living experience and has the option to choose between the 2 projects. Commenting on the festive season campaign, Mr. Gopal Sarda, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers Limited said, The Great Year End Sale Campaign has emerged as a trendsetter in the real estate industry. Considering the massive response we received last year through this campaign, we felt the need to extend this grandeur benefits to more home-buyers. Through this year's campaign we believe we can achieve paramount customer satisfaction and also Hinjawadi being the upcoming residential destination, gives the township an edge in terms of investment and lifestyle. This campaign offers customers with best year-end offers coupled with an option to choose from the best of 2 projects at Life Republic and special prices like never before. Kolte Patil Developers a brand name attached with the right positioning provides trustworthiness among home-buyers and guarantees customer fulfillment. Call 1800-266-6654 and grab the special offers by booking your Home NOW. About Kolte-Patil Developers Limited Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. (BSE: 532924, NSE: KOLTEPATIL), incorporated in 1991, is a leading real estate company with a dominant presence in the Pune residential market. Kolte-Patil is a trusted name with a reputation for high quality standards, design uniqueness, transparency and the delivery of projects in a timely manner. The company has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of over 15 million square feet across Pune and Bengaluru. Kolte-Patil markets its projects under two brands: Kolte-Patil (addressing the mid-income segment) and 24K (addressing the premium luxury segment). The Company has executed projects in multiple segments standalone residential buildings and integrated townships. Several of the companys projects have been certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Consolidating its leadership position in Pune, the company forayed into the Mumbai market in 2013 focusing on low capital intensive society re-development projects. The Companys long-term bank debt and non-convertible debentures have been rated A+ / Stable by CRISIL, the highest rating accorded by CRISIL to any publicly listed residential real estate player in India. For more details on Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd., visit www.koltepatil.com. PWRPWR