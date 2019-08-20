LifeCell Launches 'PrepaCyte-CB�' Cord Blood Processing Technology as a First in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) ~ Ensures higher yield of stem cells resulting in better transplant outcomes and reduced hospital stay post transplant ~CHENNAI, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeCell International, India's premier stem cell bank and mother & child diagnostics company, today announced the introduction of a new premier cord blood processing technology 'PrepaCyte-CB' which ensures highest yield of stem cells while harvesting stem cells from the baby's umbilical cord blood. PrepaCyte-CB is a sterile, US FDA 510K approved closed processing system manufactured under US FDA's current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). It is a completely closed, sterile system that greatly reduces the chance for contamination during processing. The most important benefit is that PrepaCyte-CB processed cord blood samples have shown the fastest recovery for patients post stem cell transplantation compared to other methods. This means the patient will spend less time in the vital stage where they don't have an immune system capable of fighting micro-organisms that can cause diseases. Hence effectively this can also translate to less time in the hospital and less stress and worry, waiting for the patient to feel better. Typically, the patient needs to remain at the hospital for 20-21 days whereas with PrepaCyte-CB transplants, this could potentially be reduced to just 16 days - a significant reduction of time by 20-25% in hospital stay and thereby reduced hospital stay expenses.In an evidence based study, PrepaCyte-CB showed extraction of 51% to 70% more viable stem cells when compared to other technologies. Additionally, PrepaCyte-CBcan reduce red blood cell contamination by almost 99% compared to a range of 70-84% in other methods of processing. Fewer red blood cells post-processing means fewer toxic side elements. Cryo-Cell International, Inc offers the PrepaCyte-CB cord blood banking technology to its clients in the U.S after purchasing the rights in 2015. As technology partners, in India, LifeCell shall be the sole company to offer this unique technology.Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director, LifeCell International, said, "Every effort at LifeCell is aimed towards better treatment outcome and improved patient care. Launch of PrepaCyte-CB processing technology is another step towards scaling higher quality standards in cord blood processing and commitment to our customers." With LifeCell launching the new PrepaCyte-CB technology, the laboratory and cord blood processing facility at Chennai has been upgraded with complete capabilities to adopt this technology.About LifeCell LifeCell, established in 2004, is India's leading provider of preventive healthcare services for mother and baby wellness and healthcare solutions such as stem cell banking and diagnostic services. With facilities at Chennai and Gurugram and a network spanning over 200 cities in India and abroad, over 3 lakh parents have trusted LifeCell for its services.LifeCell's umbilical cord stem cell banking, a community-based approach towards stem cell access, is a global first initiative that aims to provide families in India better future access to stem cells than even currently possible in advanced countries such as the US.As a comprehensive provider of preventive and diagnostic healthcare services, LifeCell presents a complete panel of pre and post-natal diagnostic tests including maternal infectious diseases test, prenatal screening and new-born screening. Through these services, LifeCell, aims to provide complete wellness for the mother and baby ensuring healthy pregnancy and healthy new-borns.For more info, visit us at: http://www.lifecell.inLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774846/LifeCell_Logo.jpg PWRPWR