LifeCell Urges Preserving Baby's Stem Cells for Family Protection

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, November 21, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- Launches new TVC with regional themes for better audience connect -LifeCell, India's premier stem cell bank, launched their new campaign on television to create awareness and promote umbilical cord stem cell banking for the benefit and protection of the entire family. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/542620/LifeCell_Logo.jpg )Umbilical cord blood stem cells have been proven to treat over 100 medical conditions. These stem cells can be preserved at birth with a community stem cell bank and matching stem cells can be retrieved for any of the family members, when required for treatment. By preserving the baby's cord blood stem cells at birth, the baby and the entire family gets the protection of stem cells.The messaging of the TVC is created around the big benefit of preserving the baby's umbilical cord stem cells at birth with a community stem cell bank. The TVC is aimed at to-be-parents and their families and themed around gifting of good health for the baby by the grandparents. While traditionally, gold is considered as the most preferred cultural gift from the grandparents for the to-be-born baby, this TVC gives a new dimension of gifting good health for the baby through stem cell banking wherein the entire family benefits.LifeCell was the first to enter into mass campaigns couple of years back and has already done over three TV commercials in this category. The brand had earlier used celebrities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to promote and endorse the concept and had gained substantial brand visibility and concept acceptance. This time, to add power to the messaging, LifeCell has used one of the most popular and veteran actor Mr. Vijayakumar, who is known for his impactful messaging. More importantly, Vijayakumar who features as a grandfather in the TVC has himself preserved his grandchild's cord blood stem cells making the advertisement more real to life.Below is the link for the new TVC created in Tamil & Telugu languageshttps://youtu.be/8ouhyhZXgAUhttps://youtu.be/4PlAzheVgP8V. Ravi Shankar, Chief Brand & Communication Officer, LifeCell said, "Creating customer awareness and education is a continuous process in this category. We have a new set of audience entering the parenthood space continuously. So it is imperative that we continue to reach out to them and establish the concept to help them take an informed decision and not to miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity."The TVC is produced in two regional languages - Tamil & Telugu. The theme is created around the cultural backgrounds of these markets to blend, connect and create a better engagement with the audience. It will be aired on general entertainment, news, lifestyle in regional Tamil and Telugu channels.Mayur Abhaya, Managing Director, LifeCell said, "The launch of the new thematic TVC comes in at the time when the brand is going all out to amplify the concept of community banking. Through this campaign the brand goes a step further in establishing the benefit for the entire family by preserving the baby's stem cells at birth."About LifeCell LifeCell, established in 2004, is India's leading provider of preventive healthcare services for mother and baby wellness and healthcare solutions such as stem cell banking and diagnostic services. With facilities at Chennai and Gurgaon and a network spanning over 200 cities in India and abroad, over 3,50,000 parents have trusted LifeCell for its services.LifeCell's umbilical cord stem cell banking, a community-based approach towards stem cell access, is a global first initiative that aims to provide families in India better future access to stem cells than even currently possible in advanced countries such as the US.As a comprehensive provider of preventive and diagnostic healthcare services, LifeCell presents a complete panel of pre and post-natal diagnostic tests including maternal infectious diseases test, prenatal screening and newborn screening. Through these services, LifeCell, aims to provide complete wellness for the mother and baby ensuring healthy pregnancy and healthy new-borns.For more info, visit us at: http://www.lifecell.in