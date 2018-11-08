LifeScan Unveils New Name and Branding for the LifeScan Diabetes Institute

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Previously the Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Institute; Remains Committed to Transforming Diabetes Care through World-Class Experiential Learning CHESTERBROOK, Pennsylvania, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeScan, Inc., a world leader in blood glucose monitoring, today announced a new name and branding for the LifeScan Diabetes Institute, previously the Johnson & Johnson Diabetes Institute, to reflect LifeScan's new ownership. As previously announced, Platinum Equity, a leading private investment firm, completed the acquisition of LifeScan and the Institute from Johnson & Johnson on October 2, 2018. Since its inception in 2007, thousands of diabetes healthcare specialists have received customized training from the Institute, which will continue transforming diabetes care and delivering on its mission to address the worldwide epidemic of diabetes through world-class experiential learning as the LifeScan Diabetes Institute. The Institute has been transforming diabetes care for more than a decade, and it will continue delivering on its mission to address the worldwide epidemic of diabetes through world-class experiential learning. Since its inception in 2007, thousands of diabetes healthcare specialists have received customized training from the Institute, including through live and on-demand webinars, in-person programming, clinical video answer series, continuing education, e-modules, Twitter chats and reviews of diabetes literature. "The LifeScan Diabetes Institute enables healthcare practitioners around the globe to have access to the most cutting-edge information about innovative practice models and ways to use existing diabetes tools and technologies, all of which facilitate improved patient care and better patient outcomes," said Amparo Gonzalez, Senior Director, Global Professional Education and Relations, LifeScan Diabetes Institute. "With more than a decade of serving health care professionals globally, the LifeScan Diabetes Institute remains committed to its mission and looks forward to continuing to transform diabetes care and improving patients' lives in the decades to come. We are excited for our future and what we can accomplish in this next chapter of our evolution." In addition to its new name, the LifeScan Diabetes Institute unveiled new branding, including an updated website and new logo, which can be viewed here. About LifeScan, Inc. With a vision of creating a life without limits for people living with diabetes, LifeScan, Inc. is a world leader in blood glucose monitoring more than 20 million people globally depend on OneTouch brand products to help them manage their diabetes. In the U.S., LifeScan is the leading blood glucose monitoring company, and OneTouch brand products are recommended by more endocrinologists, primary care physicians and pharmacists than any other brand. The OneTouch Verio platform has demonstrated seven years of proven accuracy across more than 70,000 clinical data points1. For more information, visit: www.OneTouch.com. About LifeScan Diabetes Institute With its mission to address the worldwide epidemic of diabetes through world-class experiential learning, the LifeScan Diabetes Institute is a global initiative that has been transforming diabetes care for the past decade. The Institute provides a wide variety of educational opportunities both in-person and online, and thousands of diabetes specialists have received customized training, including the most cutting-edge information about innovative practice models and ways to use existing diabetes tools and technologies, to achieve improved care and better patient outcomes worldwide. 1 Setford, et al. Seven?year surveillance of the clinical performance of a blood glucose test strip product. Journal of Diabetes Science and Technology (2017) 1?85 Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773811/lfscinstitute_Logo.jpg PWRPWR