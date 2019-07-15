Lifestyle Interventions Provide Maximum Memory Benefit When Combined; And May Offset Elevated Alzheimer's Risk Due To Genetics, Pollution

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) FROM THE ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE 2019 LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New research reported at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2019 in Los Angeles suggests healthy lifestyle choices including healthy diet, exercise, and cognitive stimulation may decrease risk of cognitive decline and dementia. Researchers also found lifestyle modifications may reduce risk even in the face of other risk factors, including genetics and pollution, and provide maximum memory benefit when combined. Five research studies reported at AAIC 2019 suggest:Adopting four or five healthy lifestyle factors reduced risk of Alzheimer's dementia by 60% compared to adopting none or only one factor.Adherence to a healthy lifestyle may counteract genetic risk for Alzheimer's disease.Having a higher cognitive reserve, built through formal education and cognitive stimulation, may benefit the aging brain by reducing risk of dementia among people exposed to high levels of air pollution.Confirmation that early adult to mid-life smoking may be associated with cognitive impairment at mid-life, as early as one's 40s.Alcohol use disorder significantly increased risk of dementia in older women."While there is no proven cure or treatment for Alzheimer's, a large body of research now strongly suggests that combining healthy habits promotes good brain health and reduces your risk of cognitive decline," said Maria C. Carrillo, PhD, Alzheimer's Association chief science officer. "The research reported today at AAIC gives us attainable, actionable recommendations that can help us all live a healthier life." To determine whether multi-component lifestyle changes can protect memory and thinking skills in people at risk of developing dementia the Alzheimer's Association is leading the U.S. Study to Protect Brain Health Through Lifestyle Intervention to Reduce Risk (U.S. POINTER). U.S. POINTER is the first study to examine these combined interventions in a large-scale, diverse, U.S.-based population. The interventions include physical exercise, nutritional counseling and modification, cognitive and social stimulation, and improved self-management of health. The study is taking place at five sites across the U.S.; initial results are expected in 2023. Adopting Multiple Healthy Lifestyle Factors May Reduce Risk for DementiaGrowing research suggests adopting several healthy lifestyle factors provides maximum benefit for brain and body health. Using data from the Chicago Health and Aging Project (CHAP; n=1,431) and the Rush Memory and Aging Project (MAP; n=920), Klodian Dhana, MD, PhD, assistant professor at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and colleagues examined how healthy lifestyle mitigates the risk of Alzheimer's disease. The researchers focused on five low-risk lifestyle factors: healthy diet, at least 150 minutes/week of moderate to vigorous physical activity, not smoking, light to moderate alcohol intake, and engaging in cognitively stimulating activities. During an average follow-up of nine years in CHAP and six years in MAP, there were 293 (21%) and 229 (25%) cases of Alzheimer's dementia, respectively. For study participants who adopted four or five low-risk lifestyle factors, researchers found about 60% lower risk of Alzheimer's dementia when compared with participants who did not follow any or only one of the low-risk factors. The researchers found that for participants who adopted one more low-risk lifestyle factor, whatever their current number of factors, their risk of Alzheimer's dementia decreased by an additional 22%. "This study highlights the importance of following multiple healthy lifestyle practices for lowering the risk of Alzheimer's dementia," said Dhana. "In the U.S., adherence to a healthy lifestyle is low, and therefore promoting these lifestyle factors should become the primary goal for public health policies." Healthy Lifestyle may Counteract Genetic Risk for DementiaGenetic factors are known to increase risk of Alzheimer's disease, but whether or not this risk can be counteracted by healthy lifestyle is unknown. Using data from 196,383 adults of European ancestry aged 60 and older from UK Biobank, El?bieta Ku?ma, PhD, a research fellow at the University of Exeter Medical School, and team, identified 1,769 cases of dementia over a median follow-up period of eight years. The researchers grouped the participants into those with high, intermediate and low genetic risk for dementia, and favorable, intermediate and unfavorable lifestyle based on their diet, physical activity, smoking and alcohol consumption. To assess genetic risk, the researchers used a polygenic risk score (PRS) based on previously published Alzheimer's disease genome-wide association studies statistics, including all mutations associated with Alzheimer's disease. Each genetic risk factor was weighted according to the strength of its association with Alzheimer's. For lifestyle status, the researchers considered no current smoking, regular physical activity, healthy diet and moderate alcohol consumption as healthy behaviors. The research team found participants with high genetic risk and an unfavorable lifestyle were almost three times more likely to develop dementia compared to those with a low genetic risk and favorable lifestyle (hazard ratio [HR]=2.83, 95%; confidence interval [CI]=2.09-3.83, p