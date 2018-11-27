Lift connecting Kart Road to Mall Road in Shimla to remain closed Wednesday

Shimla, Nov 27 (PTI) The lift connecting Kart Road to Mall Road here will remain closed for one more day, an official said Tuesday. The lift being run by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will remain closed on Wednesday due to ongoing construction work of a new lift adjacent to the old one, the official added.According to HPTDC Managing Director (MD) Kumad Singh, the construction work of the new lift is on the verge of completion and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on November 29.So the decision to close the old lift till the inauguration of the new one was taken, she said. The process of final installation and testing of the equipments is in progress. In order to safeguard the interests of general public and smooth completion of the work, it has been decided that the existing lift shall remain closed till the inauguration of the new lift, she added.This decision was taken to avoid any untoward incident, Singh said, adding that the general public would get upgraded lift facilities Thursday onwards.Earlier, the lift remained closed from November 15 to 16 and 19 to 27. About four to six thousand people daily use the lift to reach Mall Road, prohibited for vehicles, from the circular Kart Road and vice versa by paying Rs 10. PTI DJI IJT