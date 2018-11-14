Lift connecting Kart road to Mall road to remain close in Shimla

Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) The lift connecting Kart road to Mall road in Shimla will remain closed in the coming days which may cause inconvenience to the tourists and local residents, an official said Wednesday.The lift being run by the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) will remain closed in two phases, he said, adding that it would remain closed from November 15-16 and 19-22 due to ongoing construction work of new lift adjacent to the old one.About four to six thousand persons daily use the lift to reach to Mall Road, prohibited for vehicles, from the circular Kart Road and vice versa by paying Rs 10. However, HPTDC Managing Director (MD) Kumad Singh said that the decision of temporary closing the lift was taken keeping in view the safety and security of the general public and smooth completion of the work. Heavy equipments have to be moved around and heavy steel chambers will be placed, which may endanger the occupants of the lift, she addedThe HPTDC MD requested the general public to bear with the situation and make alternative arrangements during this period. PTI DJI KJKJKJ