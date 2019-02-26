scorecardresearch
Lift in U'khand CM office catches fire

Dehradun, Feb 26 (PTI) A lift in Uttarakhand Chief Minister's office caught fire here on Tuesday, an official said. The minor fire was brought in control and no casualty was reported, he said. The fire was apparently caused due to overheating of the battery system installed in the lift, he added. The lift was halted at the ground floor at the time of the incident and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was not in his office, the official said. DPT MAZ CK

