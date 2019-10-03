Light field gun airlifted during joint Army, Air Force exercise in Arunachal

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) In a joint exercise by the Army and the Air Force on Thursday, a light field gun was successfully airlifted by a Mi-17 helicopter at Tuting Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh, a statement said. With this, the time needed for deployment of guns at forward post will drastically reduce in case of any operational contingency, it added. "A light field gun of Indian Army, was successfully airlifted by underslung operation my IAF Mi-17 1V, in a joint exercise with the Indian Army at Tuting ALG ," the statement said. This is is first time a Mi-17 has carried out this "complicated and challenging "operation, it added. Last month, the IAF had reopened the crucial Vijaynagar ALG, located in the eastern most tip of Arunachal Pradesh. PTI PR AAR