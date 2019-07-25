scorecardresearch
Light, heavy rains in Himachal

/R Shimla, Jul 25 (PTI) Light to heavy rains lashed most parts of Himachal Pradesh, plummeting the maximum temperatures by several notches below normal limits on Thursday, the meteorological department said. Paonta Sahib received the highest 112 mm rainfall, followed by Palampur (63 mm), Dharamshala (55 mm), Ghumarwin (50 mm), Sujanpur Tihra (45 mm), Naina Devi (41 mm), Kasauli (38 mm), Baijnath (25 mm), Dehra Gopipur (18 mm), Manali (17 mm), Kufri (14 mm) and Hamirpur (13 mm), it said. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 26.6 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest was in Keylong at 12 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said. PTI DJI AQS

