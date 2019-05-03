Light rain brings respite from heat in Delhi

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) A light bout of rain and windy conditions Friday provided much-needed respite from the scorching dry heat in the national capital, officials said.The weatherman said a number of areas in the city recorded light rainfall accompanied by cool breeze. The city has been witnessing temperatures soaring to mid-40s over the last few days. On Tuesday, Palam recorded a sizzling high of 45.3 degrees Celsius, equalling the record high of April 25, 1970.On Friday, the city recorded a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius and a low of 24.8 degrees Celsius. The humidity level oscillated between 37 and 64 per cent.The Met office has predicted partly sky for Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 40 and 24 degrees Celsius. PTI GVS DPB