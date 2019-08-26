Light rain in Himachal, scattered showers to continue till Sep 1

Shimla, Aug 26 (PTI) Most parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall on Monday, the Met office said, adding that scattered downpour is expected to continue in the hill-state till September 1.Several places including the capital Shimla along with Kufri, Dalhousie, Palampur, Dharamshala and Manali received light to moderate rain since Sunday evening, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bilaspur at 34.5 degrees Celsius, whereas the tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong recorded the lowest temperature at 11.3 degrees Celsius, he added. PTI DJI RHL