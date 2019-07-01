Light rain in Himachal; Una hottest at 41.8 deg C

Shimla, Jul 1 (PTI) Light rainfall was witnessed in parts of Himachal Pradesh during the last 24 hours and Una was the hottest place in the state on Monday, the Meteorological Department said.Sundernagar received 38 mm rain during the last 24 hours, followed by Paonta Sahib with 26 mm, Nahan and Jogindernagar 12 mm, Bhuntar 8 mm, Renuka 6 mm and Janjehli 3 mm, Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.Una continued to be the hottest place in the state with a high of 41.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong.The maximum temperature in Bilaspur was 37.9 degrees Celsius, followed by 37.7 degrees Celsius in Hamirpur, 37 degrees Celsius in Chamba, 37.3 degrees Celsius in Kangra, 35.3 degrees Celsius in Sundernagar, 34.8 degrees Celsius in Bhuntar and 31 degrees Celsius in Solan.Tourist destination Manali recorded a maximum temperature of 28 degrees Celsius, while state capital Shimla registered a high of 27.2 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie and Kufri recorded maximum temperatures of 23.7 and 19.3 degrees Celsius respectively, the weather office said. PTI DJI IJT