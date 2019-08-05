Light rain in parts of Raj, more expected on Tuesday

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall measuring between 3 and 9 cm in the last 24 hours, a MeT department official said Monday.From Sunday to Monday, Arnod of Pratapgarh recorded 9 cm rainfall followed by 8 cm in Jagpura of Banswara, 7 cm in Pipalda of Kota, 6 cm in Kotda of Udaipur, 6 cm in Pratapgarh. Several places recorded rainfall from 3 to 5 cm during the period. On Monday, Dabok recorded 6.2 cm, 0.22 cm in Kota and light rainfall was recorded in Jaipur. Due to heavy rainfall in Vadodara division of Western Railways, rail traffic was affected at various stations. NWR spokesperson said that Bandra-Jaipur Express, JAipur-Bandra Express and Dadar-Ajmer Express was cancelled. MeT department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in east and west Rajasthan in next 24 hours. PTI AG RHL