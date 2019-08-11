Light rainfall in parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan recorded 2 to 5 cm rainfall in the past 24 hours, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said on Sunday. He said from 8am on Saturday to 8 am Sunday, Mount Abu recorded 8 cm rainfall, followed by 5 cm each in Dungarpur and Banswara and 3 cm each in Galiakot and Pratapgarh. Several other places in the state recorded 2 cm rainfall during the period, the MeT official said. On Sunday, Barmer recorded 5 mm rainfall, followed by 1 mm in Dabok, 0.2 mm in Jodhpur and there were light showers in Jaisalmer, he said. The weatherman has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by light to moderate rainfall at a few places in the state in the next 24 hours. PTI AG ADCK