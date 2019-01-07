Light rains at isolated places in UP

Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) Light to moderate rain and thundershowers occurred at a few places in eastern districts and at isolated places in western parts of Uttar Pradesh. The MeT Department here said shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places in western UP. Night temperatures rose markedly in Gorakhpur division, rose appreciably in Varanasi and Faizabad division, and fell appreciably in Meerut division. Muzaffarnagar was recorded as the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius. The weather is likely to remain dry, the MeT Department said, adding that shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places in the state in the next 24 hours. PTI SAB SNESNE