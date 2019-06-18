Light rains, cloud cover pave way for pleasant weather

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A cloudy sky, gusty winds and light rainfall made the weather on Tuesday pleasant in the national capital, which recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal. The city recorded a low of 20.6 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the normal, and humidity levels were between 43 and 95 per cent. Traces of rainfall were recorded at isolated places.The national capital gauged 5.5 mm precipitation in the last three days. From June 1 to 14, it did not get any rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department data. Normally, the city gets around 22.6 mm rainfall in the first 18 days of June, IMD data showed.The weatherman predicted that light rains, thunderstorm and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour will keep the mercury in check on Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 36 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.Private forecaster Skymet Weather said a western disturbance lies over the eastern parts of Jammu and Kashmir, and a cyclonic circulation persists over Haryana and its adjoining areas. Humid winds from the Arabian Sea are pushing moisture to the northern plains of India, including Delhi-NCR. PTI GVS IJT