Light rains end sultry spell in Delhi

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Light rains on Sunday brought Delhiites some respite from a long spell of sultry weather with the maximum temperature settling at 33.5 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average. The minimum temperature settled at 26.4 degrees Celsius, a Meteorological Department official said. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 0.4 mm rains till 5.30 pm, the MeT official said.The humidity oscillated between 85 and 63 per cent.The weatherman forecast a maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius and minimum 25 degrees for Monday with generally cloudy sky and light rain or thunderstorms.The maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday were recorded as 37 degrees and 29.1 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI URD RCJ